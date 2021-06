A part of Interstate- 84 is closed after an early morning shooting and crash incident in Cheshire Friday.

According to state police, Interstate 84 Westbound is closed between exits 26 and 25A.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The scene is still active.

Detectives have not released information on what may have led up to the crash or shooting.

Investigators are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

Check back in NBC Connecticut for updates.