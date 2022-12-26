Post-Christmas Flight Delays, Cancellations Frustrate Bradley Airport Travelers

Many travelers at Bradley International Airport had a rough day on Monday thanks to ongoing flight delays and cancellations as airlines try to recover from the pre-Christmas storm that wreaked havoc across most of the U.S.

About two-thirds of all flights scheduled to arrive at Bradley Monday afternoon were either delayed or canceled. There were several canceled or delayed departures as well.

Lines were long at Bradley Monday evening with people trying to check in or book new flights.

Many of the issues at Bradly involved Southwest Airlines flights.

Southwest issued a statement Monday and blamed many of the problems on the several days of extreme winter weather nationwide.

"We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us," the statement read.

The company apologized to customers and employees and said it is working to make things right.