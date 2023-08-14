Pride flags damaged at Newtown church, police investigate it as hate crime

The Newtown Police Department is conducting an investigation after two Pride flags displayed at a local church were damaged and stolen.

Police are now investigating the incident as an apparent hate crime.

Authorities said they were called to Trinity Church on Main Street for a reported vandalism early Sunday morning.

Police believe that an unknown person or people damaged and removed two diversity and inclusion progress Pride flag signs displayed on the welcome signs at the front and back of the church.

"We are saddened that this apparent national trend has found its way to our town and we are investigating the defacing of the Trinity Church's signs that are intended to symbolize inclusion as a hate crime. The Newtown Police Department remains steadfastly committed to protecting the rights and maintaining the safety of all members of our community," Newtown Police Lt. Scott Smith said.

Both signs are currently missing. Anyone with information that can help officers identity whoever is responsible is asked to call police at 203-426-5841.