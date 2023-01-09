Project Launched to Help Memorialize Rep. Quentin Williams

A new effort has been launched to make sure the memories of State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams are never forgotten.

For Devonna Dionne, it’s hard to believe State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams suddenly passed away.

“He’s known me since I was a kid and growing up and meeting my husband,” said Dionne, who was Williams’ campaign manager. “He was just so full of life.”

Like Dionne, so many have memories of the rising political star.

The 39-year-old died in a car crash on Thursday.

Last week, he had just been sworn into a third term representing Middletown.

“He cared about this community. He cared about a lot of people and really made that his mission in life,” said Sen. Matt Lesser, D – Middletown.

His friends and political colleagues realized not everyone was going to get the chance to speak at a candlelight vigil last Friday. So they came up with an idea to launch a website.

“We just wanted an outlet to share like their stories and make sure everyone’s voices were heard,” said Dionne.

Then they could bind together the submissions into a book, which would be made available to the community.

“Just a keepsake to remember this incredible person who we were all blessed to know,” said Lesser.

Helping to make sure Q’s life and service to the community are not forgotten.

“We’re looking forward to continue to grieve but also celebrate him and his legacy and what he did for so many people,” said Dionne.

There’s no deadline yet for when people have to submit stories and pictures.