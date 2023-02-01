Education

Proposed Bill Seeks ‘Clarity' on Role of School Resource Officers

The discussion surrounding Connecticut school resource officers and their role in student discipline continued in Hartford on Wednesday as lawmakers and activists introduced a new bill on the topic.

By Dave Peck

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wednesday’s message from legislators and activists left little for interpretation, as they introduced a new bill seeking clarity on the use and responsibilities of school resource officers in Connecticut. They said there are people, and other modes that should be used to address student behavior.

“Connecticut’s legislature must work harder to fund alternative solutions to school resource officers, such as appropriately trained school counselors, social workers, psychologists, aids, community health workers even to meet the compounding and growing needs of youth,” said Claudine Constant, public policy and advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut.

Sen. Gary Winfield (D - New Haven) introduced a bill seeking to address this issue. He said children of color are disproportionately ending up in the nation’s criminal justice system, but hopes this legislation tackles the issue through the roots of education.

“We are calling for a change in the way interactions are handled, and we are calling for accountability and what these interactions actually look like with our students,” said Nicole Broadus, organizing manager at Hearing Youth Voices.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This bill is an update to legislation that was crafted roughly eight years ago.

"To establish a clear and bright line as to where discipline falls in the realm of the school and where the other stuff falls in the realm of the police,” Sen. Winfield said.

In a statement, State Rep. Greg Howard (R - Ledyard) voiced his disappointment with the bill. He acknowledged differences in approach throughout the state.

Local

Fairfield 20 mins ago

Middle Schoolers Approached by Man Wearing Ski Mask in Fairfield: Police

Money & Bills 1 hour ago

Check the List to Find Out If the State Owes You Money

"What works in our corner of the state, may not work in others. Likewise, what doesn’t work there, may work here," Howard said. "Policymakers should be fostering more constructive ways to mentor our youth, not target effective ways that help."

Winfield and others present at Wednesday’s conversation, say the new bill represents progress, and hope it resets the groundwork for how Connecticut schools address behavior.

“It’s time that we end the school to prison pipeline, which eventually costs us more in the end and we need to prioritize equipping schools with the proper resources to help our children thrive in a safe and inclusive school environment,” Broadus said.

The bill also called for local districts to make information on the roles and responsibilities of school resource officers readily available.

This article tagged under:

Education
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us