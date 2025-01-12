Prospect Medical Holdings files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Prospect Medical Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and it could affect multiple hospitals in Connecticut.

According to Governor Ned Lamont, despite the filing, the three hospitals (Waterbury Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital) will remain open and the state will hold Prospect accountable to provide quality care to communities that rely on those hospitals.

“We have a cross-agency team in place to ensure hospital operations continue uninterrupted and that employees and vendors continue to be compensated, as required by court orders. As part of this response, we are in touch with management at these local hospitals, representatives for hospital staff, and local elected officials," Lamont said in part in a statement on Sunday.

He said the number one priority remains maintaining safety and quality of care at those hospitals.

"We currently have an independent monitor overseeing operations at Waterbury Hospital and will increase oversight at Manchester Hospital. We will continue to work to evaluate opportunities to transfer these institutions to a new operator," Lamont added.

Attorney General William Tong also released a statement about the filing saying in part:

"I am disappointed that Prospect Medical Holdings has decided to file for bankruptcy. However, this changes nothing with regards to their obligations to patient care and safety. My office is watching this matter closely and I intend to actively participate in the proceeding to protect the interests of the state, Prospect’s patients, employees, and the communities that rely on its services.”

More details on the filing can be found here.