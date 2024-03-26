Fox that tried to attack Putnam residents is euthanized, tests positive for rabies

Police said they have euthanized a fox that tried to attack a man and dog in Putnam on Monday.

Authorities advised residents in town to be cautious of their surroundings after the attempted attack.

Officers said they responded to Church Street just before 4 p.m. for a report of an aggressive fox. Officers later learned that the fox attacked a man and tried to bite him.

The man told authorities that the fox never made contact with his skin, and he wasn't injured.

Earlier in the day, police were notified of a similar incident in the same area. A fox reportedly went after a dog, and it ran away before police arrived.

Putnam police said they received a number of reports about an aggressive fox on Sunday and Monday.

Environmental Conservation police said the fox was caught and euthanized Monday night. The Northeast District Department of Health then tested the fox and determined it had rabies.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said fox attacks on humans are very rare.

When unprovoked attacks do occur, they are generally disease or illness-related, according to DEEP.

Anyone who may have been in contact with this fox or had animals in direct contact with it should seek immediate medical attention and let a medical professional evaluate the level of exposure, police said.

The public is reminded to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild animals. Rabies can be deadly.

Anyone living in the Church Street, Cleveland Street and surrounding area was told to remain cautious of their surroundings following the attacks.

Police said you should never feed foxes, and you should secure garbage in animal proof containers in a garage or shed.

Anyone with information can contact the health district at 860-774-7350.