Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac students share experience with Students-In-Residence program at Masonicare's Ashlar Village 

By Jennifer Cuevas

The Students-In-Residence program hosted by Quinnipiac University and Masonicare is back for its sixth year. 

The program aims to find common bonds, combat ageism and introduce the future of senior care to the younger generations, according to program organizers.

This year QU students, Grace Maceli who is majoring in occupational therapy, and Leigha Scheman who is majoring in social work, are the two students participating in the competitive program. 

Grace Maceli moved into Masonicare’s Ashlar Village in May. 

She is a member of the recreation team and is in charge of making sure the residents stay entertained and engaged. 

“Board games, card games, I do a baking activity, I split my time between assisted living over here at Pond Ridge and in the memory care unit, right across the hall,” Maceli said.

She described her experience so far as extremely rewarding. 

“I love getting to spend time with the residents and getting to know them a little bit more each day, I hope they’re having as good of a time as I am," Maceli said.

As for Leigha Scheman, she moved in just two days ago. 

“I’m learning what they like to do, who they like to sit with and speak to and so far everyone has been so welcoming and amazing,” Scheman said.

Resident Susa Bormolini, who's been living at Ashlar Village since September of 2022, said she enjoys the company she gets from the students. 

“When we have one-on-one, it's always nice and interesting, like Leigha, I just met this morning, now I’m anxious to get to know her better," Bormolini said.

Bormolini said she views the students as an extension of her own grandkids. 

“They’re about the same age and bring joy, love and caring, they’re a special group because of the studies that they’re in," she said.

