North Haven Shots Fired Incident, Related Car Crash With Injuries Close Parts of Route 40

A shots fired incident and a related car crash with injuries have closed part of Route 40 in North Haven on Saturday and drivers are asked to avoid the areas during the investigation.

#CTtraffic Route 40 between Dixwell Ave and Whitney Ave is shut down for an extended amount of time for an investigation. Anyone traveling in or around the area is asked to use alternate routes. DOT is assisting w/ closure. Expect heavy delays in the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 17, 2021

State police said they received reports of shots fired in the area of the Route 40 Exit 1 on-ramp around 11:20 a.m.

Troopers are working with North Haven police and Hamden police to investigate the incident.

North Haven firefighters said they treated injuries related to the shooting in multiple nearby locations.

During this time, a fleeing car from a nearby town disregarded police that had shut down Route 40 at Whitney Avenue and collided with another vehicle, firefighters said. This caused a serious crash and there were multiple injuries, authorities added.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle ran from the scene and was pursued by officers, police said.

At this time, the exit 1 on-ramp remains closed, according to state police. Route 40 at Whitney Avenue is also closed, firefighters added.

It's unclear when the areas may reopen, but authorities expect the areas to be closed for an extended amount of time.

Anyone traveling in or around the areas is asked to use alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing.