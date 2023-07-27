Roads closed and storm damage reported across Connecticut

As storms continue moving through Connecticut, road closures and damage are being reported.

Eversource is reporting about 3,000 customers without power as of 6:10 p.m. See the latest outage map here.

Here are some of the towns impacted so far.

Avon

A tree fell down on Cliff Drive in Avon.

NBC Connecticut

Farmington

Route 4, also known as Farmington Avenue, is closed at Highwood Road because of downed wires. Traffic is being detoured along Route 167 and Brickyard Road.

Police said New Britain Avenue is also closed between Plainville Avenue, known as Route 177, and Coppermine Road.

It's unclear when the roads will reopen.

New Milford

There is a tree down across Route 202 in the Hipp Road area. The Department of Public Works has been notified and people are being asked to plan accordingly.

A tree is across the road in the Candlewood Mountain and Bullymuck area.

There are several hundreds of Eversource customers without power in the Aspetuck Ridge and Long Mountain area due to equipment damage.

Eversource is at the scene, but they don't have an estimated restoration time.

North Canaan

State Road 382, or Ashley Farms Road, is closed at Route 7 in North Canaan because a tree is down on wires, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Simsbury

A tree fell down on Corey Road in Simsbury, the National Weather Service reports.

South Windsor

The National Weather Service said there are power lines down on the 100 block of Oak Street.

Torrington

Police said there are wires down in the roadway on Riverside Avenue.

West Hartford

A tree was down of wires and an utility pole was snapped in West Hartford, according to the National Weather Service.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.