The warm weather is bringing people to the beaches and Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme is closed after reaching the parking lot capacity.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is limiting capacity at the state parks and beaches to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme,CT is closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity

https://t.co/2DUtD8Ib0s — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 10, 2020

You can follow CT State Parks on Twitter to get updates as they happen.

Learn more about DEEP's procedures for the state parks and beaches this summer here.