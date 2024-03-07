Rocky Neck State Park

Rocky Neck State Park closed amid investigation into death

NBC Connecticut

Rocky Neck State Park is closed because of a law enforcement investigation, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said they are investigating an "untimely death."

DEEP said Environmental Conservation Police, State Police and East Lyme Police have responded and there is no threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

