Serious Injuries Reported in Crash Involving FedEx Truck on Route 25 in Trumbull

Serious injuries are being reported after a crash involving a FedEx truck happened on Route 25 North in Trumbull, according to Connecticut State Police.

Officials said the highway was closed for several hours in the area of exit 9 and Route 111. The accident was reported at about 11:35 a.m. and reopened at about 5:30 p.m.

State police said a car was going the wrong way. The driver collided with a FedEx truck, according to authorities.

Serious injuries are being reported but the extent wasn't immediately available.

Drivers were urged to seek an alternate route, state police said. No additional information was immediately available.