Route 34 in Oxford reopens after devastating August floods

Route 34 in Oxford has reopened weeks ahead of schedule after devastating floods an August destroyed the road.

The historic flooding buckled pavement, left 12 Oxford roads impassable, washed away six bridges and damaged several homes and businesses.

You can see the before and after photos below.

Local and state officials and residents came together in the days after the flooding to clear the debris and rebuild what needed to be fixed.

Gov. Ned Lamont said on Wednesday that Route 34 by Loughlin Road is now fully reopened to traffic, ahead of schedule.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation and crews the department worked with finished the work two weeks ahead of schedule, the governor said.

The state Department of Transportation said there is still some minor roadwork in the area and urges drivers to slow down and watch out for workers.