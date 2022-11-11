Route 44 in West Hartford Shut Down Due to Car Crash

Police said Route 44, also known as Albany Avenue, in West Hartford is closed because of a car accident.

West Hartford Police said they're investigating in the area of Albany Avenue and Toll House Lane.

The road is shut down in both directions as police investigate.

MVA investigation on Albany Ave at Toll House Ln. Albany Ave is currently shut down in both directions at the scene, but Officers are working to get motorists through side streets. Please be patient while WHPD investigates, and seek alternate routes in the area. pic.twitter.com/3zDvKQulnC — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) November 11, 2022

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and drivers are currently being detoured through side streets.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.