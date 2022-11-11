West Hartford

Route 44 in West Hartford Shut Down Due to Car Crash

Police said Route 44, also known as Albany Avenue, in West Hartford is closed because of a car accident.

West Hartford Police said they're investigating in the area of Albany Avenue and Toll House Lane.

The road is shut down in both directions as police investigate.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and drivers are currently being detoured through side streets.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

