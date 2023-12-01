Killingly

Issues roads in Killingly have cleared

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

There were a couple of issues on the roads in Killingly on Friday morning.

Route 6 was closed at South Frontage Road in Killingly after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the CTRoads.org website. It has since reopened.

State police said the crash was reported around 7:05 a.m. in the area of North Frontage Road in Killingly and no injuries were reported.

There was also an overturned vehicle on Interstate 395 South, between exits 37A and 32.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It was reported around 7:30 a.m. and there were injuries, according to police.

Ice possible in part of Connecticut Friday morning

This article tagged under:

Killingly
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us