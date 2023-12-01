Issues roads in Killingly have cleared

There were a couple of issues on the roads in Killingly on Friday morning.

Route 6 was closed at South Frontage Road in Killingly after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the CTRoads.org website. It has since reopened.

State police said the crash was reported around 7:05 a.m. in the area of North Frontage Road in Killingly and no injuries were reported.

There was also an overturned vehicle on Interstate 395 South, between exits 37A and 32.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It was reported around 7:30 a.m. and there were injuries, according to police.