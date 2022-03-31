Comedian Chris Rock is on tour after the infamous slap during the Oscars Sunday and that tour will be coming to Connecticut.

Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour 2022” will be coming to Mohegan Sun Arena in June. Tom Cantone, president of sports and entertainment for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, said ticket sales have been strong but tickets are available.

Rock was in Boston Wednesday for his first comedy show since Will Smith confronted him on the Oscars stage after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who shaved her head after suffering from alopecia.

After a standing ovation that lasted for minutes, Rock asked the roaring crowd, "how was your weekend?" and said he was still "processing what happened" at the Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that Smith was asked to leave the Oscars after hitting Rock but he refused.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group's standards of conduct.

They said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in writing before the board meets again on April 18.

The academy also said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

On Monday, Smith apologized in a post on social media.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Rock has declined to press charges over the incident.

After the incident at the Oscars, tickets for Rock’s tour have soared for some venues.

Rock will be at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, June 3.

The venue’s capacity will be right around 8,000, Cantone, said.

Tickets are available online and at the box office.

