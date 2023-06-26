School bus driver arrested for deadly crash involving motorcycle in Torrington

A school bus driver turned herself in after learning of a warrant out for her arrest in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Torrington last year.

Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road at about 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022.

Police said 63-year-old Lisa Krulicki, of Torrington, was driving a school bus when she collided with a man on his motorcycle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police later identified the victim as 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin, of Winsted.

Krulicki was driving an Allstar Transportation school bus at the time. She was arrested Monday on charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to yield while making a left turn. She was processed and released on a $5,000 bond with a July 3 court date.

According to investigators, there were no kids on the school bus at the time of the collision.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Allstar Transportation about Krulicki's employment status, but has not yet heard back.