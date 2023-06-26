Torrington

School bus driver arrested for deadly crash involving motorcycle in Torrington

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A school bus driver turned herself in after learning of a warrant out for her arrest in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Torrington last year.

Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road at about 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022.

Police said 63-year-old Lisa Krulicki, of Torrington, was driving a school bus when she collided with a man on his motorcycle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police later identified the victim as 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin, of Winsted.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Krulicki was driving an Allstar Transportation school bus at the time. She was arrested Monday on charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to yield while making a left turn. She was processed and released on a $5,000 bond with a July 3 court date.

According to investigators, there were no kids on the school bus at the time of the collision.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Allstar Transportation about Krulicki's employment status, but has not yet heard back.

Local

Pride Month 3 hours ago

Then and now: Pride celebrations span decades in Connecticut

Jan 6 riot 5 hours ago

Harwinton man at US Capitol on Jan. 6 asks judge to drop felony charge

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us