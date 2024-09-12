Plainfield

Five students taken to hospital after garbage truck hits school bus in Plainfield

Five students and two staff members were taken to be evaluated as a precaution.

Five elementary school students and two staff members were taken to the hospital after a garbage truck hit a school bus in Plainfield on Thursday morning.

No major injuries have been reported, according to the superintendent.

He said the school bus was heading to Shepard Hill Elementary School and a garbage truck hit it on Main Street in Moosup.

Five students in kindergarten through third grade and two staff members were on the bus and they were taken to be medically evaluated as a precaution.

The school district’s response team has been activated to provide support to affected students, families and staff.

