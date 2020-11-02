School Bus Rollover Closes Route 85 in Salem

A school bus rollover has closed part of Route 85 in Salem and LifeStar is on the way to the scene.

State police said there is a school bus rollover and Route 85 is closed in the area of the accident.

According to emergency officials, at least one person is trapped.

Authorities said it does not appear that there are any children on the bus.

LifeStar is heading to the scene and emergency officials said it plans to land at the fire station on Route 85. Police did not release details about how many patients there are or about any injuries.

There's no word on when the road will reopen.