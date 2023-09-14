Scotland searches for solutions for homes cut off after bridges destroyed

The race is on to figure out how to reconnect six families whose homes are now cut off in Scotland.

Torrential rain led to bridges being washed out and destroyed.

“While we're standing there, that bridge started to cave in,” said Gary Gagnon of Scotland.

First one and then a second bridge were destroyed following downpours in Scotland on Wednesday. In between the bridges, six homes were cut off on Brook Road, including Gary Gagnon’s.

“I'm like, 'Well, what are we going to do?' Our pets are home and everything and you know, we couldn't get to even walk across it. So we were concerned about how we're going to get there,” Gagnon said.

Besides the two destroyed bridges, at least one, possibly two other bridges in town were damaged during the storm.

I’ve lived here more than 40 years. I’ve never seen the brook come over the bridge. -Gary Greenberg, D - Scotland First Selectman

Greenberg said they’re hoping to put in pedestrian access quickly on Brook Road, potentially as soon as Friday. On that day, he is also meeting with state emergency officials and the National Guard.

“I understand there are temporary bridges that can be set up in a matter of hours available theoretically. But the various bureaucracies of getting a federal asset applied to a local problem are turning out to be formidable,” Greenberg said.

As those gears grind, neighborly ingenuity is helping some stranded folks.

“They said, 'He's got a road made all the way down to the hay field that's right next door to my house.' And he says, 'It's no problem. You don't even got to go in four wheel drive. You can drive right to your driveway.' I said, 'You're kidding.' I said, 'That's awesome,'” Gagnon said.

So at least for now, the Gagnons can get out. But the town said even if there is a temporary fix for the road, building a new bridge could take two years.

“That's insane. There's no way we can go that long driving through this hay field when it starts to snow and stuff and everything. So we're kind of up in the air,” Gagnon said.

The town is estimating it could cost $8 million to build new bridges. The hope is that state and federal money would cover at least that cost.