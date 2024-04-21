Second fire in two days destroys historic West Hartford country club

Firefighters responded to the Wampanoag Country Club in West Hartford for the second time in two days early Sunday morning.

They arrived just after 2:20 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof of the same building that had been on fire just 24 hours earlier on Saturday morning.

According to fire officials, the building had already partially collapsed and the deputy chief ordered a defensive attack from the exterior of the building.

Vehicles from contractors and generators related to restoration from Saturday's fire were still at the club, but fire officials said they did not believe anyone was inside.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Firefighters from UConn, Avon, and New Britain also responded to help put out the fire.

The majority of the building was destroyed Sunday morning's fire, according to fire officials.

No one was injured.

The second fire is being investigated by the West Hartford fire marshal, West Hartford police, and the Connecticut State Police Fire Explosion and Investigation Unit.