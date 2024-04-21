West Hartford

Second fire in two days destroys historic West Hartford country club

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters responded to the Wampanoag Country Club in West Hartford for the second time in two days early Sunday morning.

They arrived just after 2:20 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof of the same building that had been on fire just 24 hours earlier on Saturday morning.

According to fire officials, the building had already partially collapsed and the deputy chief ordered a defensive attack from the exterior of the building.

Vehicles from contractors and generators related to restoration from Saturday's fire were still at the club, but fire officials said they did not believe anyone was inside.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Firefighters from UConn, Avon, and New Britain also responded to help put out the fire.

The majority of the building was destroyed Sunday morning's fire, according to fire officials.

No one was injured.

Local

Hartford 17 hours ago

4 men arrested during undercover child exploitation sting in Hartford

Hartford 17 hours ago

Conn. Army National Guard units welcomed home by loved ones in Hartford

The second fire is being investigated by the West Hartford fire marshal, West Hartford police, and the Connecticut State Police Fire Explosion and Investigation Unit.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us