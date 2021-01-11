Security Upgraded at State Capitol After FBI Warning

The FBI is warning law enforcement agencies across the country of possible armed protests at all 50 states capitols beginning Saturday.

In a statement, Brian Foley, spokesperson for the Department of Emergency Services and Management said, “Understand that we are constantly monitoring events and information. We are sharing information with our local, state and federal partners. While we are very focused on the safety of all, at this point, we can not get into specifics.”

Before word of the memo, NBC Connecticut reached out to Connecticut State Police about local safety concern following the riot. We received this statement from Officer Scott Driscoll:

“The Connecticut State Capitol Police is continuing to monitor the aftermath of incidents that took place in Washington DC last week. With the addition of extra patrols and guardrails on the property, steps are being taken to maintain our high level of safety and security. SCPD is aware of potential events over the next few weeks and as we monitor these any safety adjustments that need to be made will be addressed.”

During his Monday news conference, Governor Ned Lamont issued many of the same sentiments. He said, our state, local, and national agencies are working together, “tracking social media very, very carefully and so, we'll be ready, but I have a high degree of confidence that Connecticut is going to stay peaceful.”

With reports of an FBI memo warning of possible protests at all state capitols leading up the Inauguration, state leaders say they are receiving regular security briefings.

He also said that the Connecticut National Guard stands ready to provide support to partners in DC, but at this point no requests have been made.