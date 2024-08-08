Griswold

Part of I-395 South closed in Griswold after crash that caused serious injuries

Part of Interstate 395 South is closed in Griswold after a crash and serious injuries are reported.

The southbound side of the highway is closed between exits 28 and 24, according to the state Department of Transportation.

State police said troopers responded to I-395 South near exit 24 after a tractor-trailer went off the highway and down an embankment on Thursday morning and serious injuries have been reported.

