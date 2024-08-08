Part of I-395 South closed in Griswold after crash that caused serious injuries

Part of Interstate 395 South is closed in Griswold after a crash and serious injuries are reported.

The southbound side of the highway is closed between exits 28 and 24, according to the state Department of Transportation.

State police said troopers responded to I-395 South near exit 24 after a tractor-trailer went off the highway and down an embankment on Thursday morning and serious injuries have been reported.

#CTTraffic I-395 southbound is shut down at Exit 28 due to a collision with serious injuries reported in Griswold. We are unable to anticipate the duration of this closure and ask that anyone traveling in the area seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 8, 2024