Several members of curse-breaking 2004 Red Sox team coming to Mohegan Sun for 20th anniversary event

Twenty years ago this month, the Boston Red Sox won their first World Series in 86 years. With a victory on Oct. 27, 2004, the beloved team broke “The Curse of the Bambino.”

It is one of those storied victories in sports and Red Sox Nation celebrated in Boston, in the parts of Connecticut where fans cheer for the Sox, and beyond, to wherever the flock has flocked.

Mohegan Sun will be hosting “Reverse The Curse: 20 Year Anniversary” in November and it will include a special Q&A session with some of the members of that trophy-winning team.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, Manny Ramirez, Johnny Damon, Mike Timlin, Alan Embree and Keith Foulke will take part in that session to talk about the historic event.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Broadcaster Jayme Parker of Outside the Fame will “dive into it all, and help give Boston fans a glimpse into the past and present as these former champions share stories, reminisce and go behind-the-scenes,” according to Mohegan Sun.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaser.com and the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend and Mohegan Sun said seating is not guaranteed. Each ticket comes with a complimentary beverage.

Learn more here.