Boston Red Sox

Several members of curse-breaking 2004 Red Sox team coming to Mohegan Sun for 20th anniversary event

World Series: Red Sox v Cardinals Game 4

Twenty years ago this month, the Boston Red Sox won their first World Series in 86 years. With a victory on Oct. 27, 2004, the beloved team broke “The Curse of the Bambino.”

It is one of those storied victories in sports and Red Sox Nation celebrated in Boston, in the parts of Connecticut where fans cheer for the Sox, and beyond, to wherever the flock has flocked.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Mohegan Sun will be hosting “Reverse The Curse: 20 Year Anniversary” in November and it will include a special Q&A session with some of the members of that trophy-winning team.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, Manny Ramirez, Johnny Damon, Mike Timlin, Alan Embree and Keith Foulke will take part in that session to talk about the historic event.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Broadcaster Jayme Parker of Outside the Fame will “dive into it all, and help give Boston fans a glimpse into the past and present as these former champions share stories, reminisce and go behind-the-scenes,” according to Mohegan Sun.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaser.com and the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend and Mohegan Sun said seating is not guaranteed. Each ticket comes with a complimentary beverage.

Local

space 7 mins ago

Will the Northern Lights be visible in Connecticut again tonight?

Waterbury 23 mins ago

Police searching for driver after hit-and-run that injured 2 young women in Waterbury

Learn more here.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxMohegan Sun
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us