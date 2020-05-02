Multiple State Parks Reach Capacity, Close on Saturday

The warm weather has caused multiple state parks to reach capacity and close on Saturday. DEEP anticipates several parks will also reach capacity and close on Sunday.

High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be around 70 degrees.

These parks have reached parking capacity and are now closed:

C.P. Huntington State Park in Bethel/Newtown/Redding

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Southford Falls State Park in Southbury

If a park closes, DEEP said residents can expect the park to reopen the following day.

With the weather turning warmer, the state is preparing for a busy weekend at some popular state parks

DEEP is encouraging residents to explore new parts of the state while maintaining social distancing. Masks and cloth face coverings must also be worn where social distancing cannot be maintained, DEEP added.

"We have so many people coming out and enjoying the parks, which is on one hand fantastic and on another hand it is causing some difficulties,” explained Tom Tyler, the Director of State Parks. “And folks are in close proximity to one another if we didn't reduce capacities at some locations and people weren't really really diligent about social distancing."

If you get to a park and find out it is closed, DEEP recommends finding a different park or coming back another day.

"I kind of joke if you've heard of a state park before don't go there, go someplace else. Find a new one," said Tyler.

The Connecticut state parks are reducing the amount of people who can visit during the coronavirus outbreak and there are now fines and charges possible for people who violate social distancing guidelines.

DEEP is reminding residents to continue practicing social distancing while in the parks and to only stay close to your immediate household in groups no larger than five people.

"It's not an opportunity to meet up with people for the day or to congregate with friends at a location, but really to come out and get that exercise. Enjoy the outdoors, but to do it in a safe way," Tyler added.

Picnics are not allowed in the parks at this time.

"We encourage residents to stay the course and continue these good practices, particularly as beautiful weather arrives and the urge to spend more time outdoors increases. We're all in this together," DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in part.

Kent Falls State Park and Seaside State Park, the boardwalk connector that runs from the parking lot at Silver Sands State Park and the tower at Sleeping Giant are all closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest closures on the state parks, you can click here.