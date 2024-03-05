Shamrocks and festivities: A guide to CT's vibrant St. Patrick's Day celebrations

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, Connecticut eagerly transforms into a sea of green, echoing with the spirited sounds of bagpipes and the lively rhythms of Irish jigs.

What better way to celebrate than to enjoy the many parades around the state?

Here's a list of some of the best ones:

Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade: Sponsored by the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Community, the Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m., promises a dazzling display of Irish pride. This extravaganza features marching bands from various towns, creating a vibrant tapestry of colors and music. To secure the best view of the festivities, be sure to claim your spot early along the parade route.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Milford St. Patrick's Day Parade: Following closely on the heels of the Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade is the St. Patrick's Day parade in Milford, scheduled for March 9 at 1 p.m. The Milford parade promises an afternoon filled with joy and merriment as the city comes alive with the spirit of the Irish.

Mystic St. Patrick's Day Parade: Mystic invites you to join the celebration on Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m. for the historic Mystic Irish Parade. This gathering of Irish culture features 2,500 participants, classic antique cars, high school bands, and local Scout troops, promising a delightful blend of tradition and community spirit.

New London St. Patrick's Day Parade: For those yearning to be Irish for a day, the New London St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m., provides the perfect opportunity. Don your green attire and join the cheerful crowds as the streets of New London transform into a sea of emerald.

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade: Taking place on Sunday, March 10, at 1:30 p.m. on Chapel Street, stands as one of New England's premier Irish events. Boasting a rich diversity of cultures, this parade showcases the unity and harmony of the community through music and vibrant displays. Don't miss this opportunity to revel in the cultural tapestry that makes Connecticut unique.

Greenwich St. Patrick's Day Parade: Greenwich continues the festive fervor with its St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, commencing at 2 p.m. from Greenwich Town Hall. Experience the charm of this Greenwich tradition as the parade winds its way through the town's picturesque streets.

Essex Go Bragh St. Patrick's Day Parade: On Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. the Essex Go Bragh Parade kicks off in downtown Essex, offering a fitting conclusion to Connecticut's St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Join the revelry and savor the rich cultural experience that defines this annual event.

As St. Patrick's Day draws near, Connecticut unfolds its vibrant tapestry of Irish celebrations. From lively parades to cultural festivals, there's no shortage of ways to immerse yourself in the emerald spirit of the season. Grab your green attire, gather your friends and family, and make this St. Patrick's Day in Connecticut a memory to cherish.