‘She Was Full of Promise': Family Remembers 12-Year-Old Killed in Hartford

After a heartbreaking loss, a Hartford family is planning the funeral for 12-year-old Se’Cret Pierce.

Police say the girl was shot and killed while sitting in a car and was caught in the crossfire, which also left three others hurt.

“She was full of promise. She was feisty, determined, opinionated,” said Pastor Sam Saylor, Pierce's grandfather.

Police say the 12-year-old was shot and killed while in a car when gunfire erupted nearby on Huntington Street in Hartford on Thursday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We all have to accept the blame. This is my responsibility. I feel like a failure and I failed her. Society has to take some of the blame because we are allowing this kind of proliferation of guns to take our children’s lives,” said Saylor.

The family has experienced this type of heartbreak before. 11 years ago, Saylor’s son and Pierce's dad, Shane Oliver, was murdered.

Ever since, Saylor has worked on violence prevention.

“Just to be as a reward about being diligent about it to lose another child it’s so unfair. But he hasn’t answered me. My faith is keeping me strong,” said Saylor.

Now the family is asking for anyone who knows anything about the seventh grader’s death to come forward, and that everyone works to help prevent this type of tragedy from happening again.

“Maybe the next Se’Cret can live to be more than a Se’Cret. She will blossom into the young lady she was supposed to be,” said Saylor.

The girl’s grandfather says the family has faith police will find whoever was responsible.

Detectives say the shooting took place between people in a car driving by and those on a sidewalk. Three guys on the sidewalk were struck and two have now been arrested on charges related to the shooting.