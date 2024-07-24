Sinkhole closes part of Route 169 in Pomfret

A sinkhole has closed part of Route 169 in Pomfret and it will remain closed until further notice.

Town officials said a large sinkhole opened up on Needles Eye Road at the intersection with Route 169 on Monday. While investigating, the town said they found extensive undermining of the road.

"Additional examination of the structure is needed to determine how to best address the instability of the road base and associated dry stone head wall and downstream retaining wall," the town said in Facebook post about the sinkhole.

During the closure, everyone is being asked to avoid the area.