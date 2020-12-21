Small Businesses Optimistic as New State Grants Launch

More help will soon be on the way for small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

The State of Connecticut is looking to dole out tens of millions of dollars to those which have been hit especially hard.

Businesses – especially restaurants – are celebrating this step. They believe it will help keep hundreds of them open during the tough winter months ahead.

At Five Corners Bistro & Craft Bar in Farmington owner Christos Theodoropoulos says it’s been a challenging year.

“I don’t see us getting too much further without some help right now,” said Theodoropoulos.

And it’s become even more difficult recently with stricter state coronavirus reopening rules and the loss of outdoor dining.

“We would be grateful if we got anything at this point, anything that could help us out,” said Theodoropoulos.

Now he’s hoping a new state program might provide a boost.

“It's not going to be an application process. We're going to get those checks out to you as grants,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, D – Connecticut.

Lamont explained how $35 million will be sent to some small and mid-size businesses including restaurants, bars and hotels.

Grants would range from $10,000 to $30,000.

“We're looking at a combination of things to understand which businesses were hard hit year over year in terms of sales declines,” said David Lehman, Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner.

The state says it will consider wages, if possible, to get a size of the business and taxes being paid to make sure they’re currently open.

Lamont believes this would a bridge to more federal assistance which could soon be coming and many are counting on.

“I think would take us through this winter period and into the spring and hopefully things can change by then,” said Theodoropoulos.

It’s estimated the state grant program has enough money for up to 2,000 businesses.

Checks could be going out in about ten days.