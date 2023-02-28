Snowfall Totals So Far in Connecticut

The first winter storm of the year is here and most of the state will see several inches of snow as we go through the day on Tuesday.

There is moderate to heavy snow falling statewide right now.

Here's a look at the snowfall reports so far in the state:

Tolland: 6.5 inches

Colebrook: 6.0 inches

New Fairfield: 5.8 inches

Bridgeport: 5.5 inches

Enfield: 5.5 inches

Ivoryton: 5 inches

Portland: 5 inches

Watertown: 5 inches

Warren: 4.5 inches

Wethersfield: 4.5 inches

Four to eight inches of snowfall is expected in most of the state. Some locally higher amounts are possible in the northwest hills.

NBC Connecticut will update this story as new reports come into the newsroom.