Some CT Asian communities seek better translations for DMV written knowledge test

Pushing for better translations on the DMV written knowledge test. Some groups, particularly within the Asian community, say they’re having a hard time understanding the questions in their own native languages in order to get a driver’s license.

For Thomas Pham and others in the Vietnamese community, they know it’s important to get a driver’s license.

“Mobility is essential for everyone here in Connecticut to get to their job, to get groceries, to get everything,” Pham, a member of the Vietnamese Mutual Assistance Association of Connecticut, said.

Under Connecticut law, they can take the DMV written knowledge test in Vietnamese, but Pham said native speakers are having trouble understanding the questions.

“It’s not normal speaking, daily speaking in how I speak to my mom and dad in daily activities,” he said.

Pham describes the Vietnamese translation as clunky and hard to comprehend.

“It’s written in a high level of difficulty for them to understand and have a correct answer in doing the test,” he said.

Pham raised this issue during a state legislative listening session last month. Lawmakers and staff learned other Asian communities had the same problem.

“The Nepalese have said that the examinations were at a level where apparently you have to 'have a PhD' in Nepali,” Alan Tan, co-chair of the Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity, said.

Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor), co-chair of the Asian American Pacific Islander Issues Caucus, said he’s introducing a bill, SB 498, to correct this issue.

He said the idea is to have the DMV work directly with immigrant communities to provide better translations.

“Connect with the community representatives, organized community representatives that they can look at the test and they can say this is the right test for us,” Anwar said.

DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera told NBC Connecticut the agency is more than happy to work with community members to fix the issue. He said he wants everyone to fully understand the test, no matter the language, to show they can follow the rules of the road.

Pham said the Vietnamese community is ready to help.

“We would love to get involved with the DMV to make the test more comprehensive that want to take the test in their native language,” he said.

Currently, SB 498 is being referred to the joint committee on transportation for this legislative session. Pham said they’ll be making plans to meet with Guerrera.