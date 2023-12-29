Pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe birth control under new state law

Starting January 1, a new state law goes into effect which will allow pharmacists to prescribe certain types of birth control without a customer having to see a doctor first.

“Women that I've talked to are very excited about this opportunity. You know, sometimes they can't get in to see their primary care for months on end, or they don't have one. And this just gives them another tool in the toolbox to make sure that they make the choices for their life on their own terms,” said Sen. Heather Somers, of Groton.

The senator says this will be a big help to roughly 200,000 women in the state who live in underserved areas, many in rural spots.

Similar measures have passed in 24 other states.

The bill here had bipartisan support, even passing the Senate unanimously.

“At a time when our United States Supreme Court has decided to reverse Roe vs. Wade and limit access to reproductive health care, Connecticut has moved in the opposite direction,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Right now the Department of Consumer Protection is finalizing the regulations before the service rolls out.

We’re told pharmacists who want to take part will have to go through an accredited training program.

“There is a series of questionnaires and algorithms that every customer who comes in will also have to take part in just like as you when you go to your doctor's office, you do an intake, evaluation, blood pressure, etc.,” said Nathan Tinker, Connecticut Pharmacists Association CEO.

The Connecticut Pharmacists Association says while insurance covers birth control pills and products, there are still questions about how the consultation will be handled.

And some patients might need additional guidance.

“The pharmacist has the authority and responsibility to say no, you know, this is probably not the right thing for you right now. See a doctor,” said Tinker.

There’s no word yet exactly when the service will start.

The Pharmacists Association thinks it could happen in a few weeks or maybe months.