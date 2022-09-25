‘Sound On Sound' Festival Makes Changes Following Concerns

Tens of thousands of people turned out for the first Sound On Sound music festival.

It was a chance to see some of the biggest acts take the stage in Bridgeport.

“Bands were killing it. You did a great job,” said one festival-goer.

We’re told 60,000 people were expected to head to Seaside Park for the two-day event to hear about two dozen performers including Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Stevie Nicks, and The Lumineers.

But for some, the first day on Saturday hit some bad notes.

“In theory, it was a great festival. In reality, it was not worth $600,” said Saralyn Wright, of Middletown.

Wright had concerns, echoed by scores of people online.

Those included long lines to get food and drinks, horrible traffic trying to leave, and difficulty just trying to walk around.

“So by 4 p.m., it didn't feel safe anymore. There were so many people. And everybody was just so crowded in there. I honestly at that point looked at my friends and said they totally oversold this,” said Wright.

Wright ended up skipping the second day and asking for a refund.

In a statement, organizers wrote in part:

“As with any new event, we experienced some growing pains on Saturday — so we worked overnight to make the experience even better…”

That included beefing up staff at vendor stations, better signage, and adding paths to make it easier to get around.

The City of Bridgeport says it was excited to host the event and added in part:

“Overall, the first day was successful and safe, but things can always be improved, and we worked with the festival overnight to address the concerns we heard.”

“The acts that I saw were pretty much amazing. The way that they organized it (Sunday) was also amazing. I know there were a lot of concerns from Saturday that they addressed,” said Nick Rose of Plainville.

Both the city and festival organizers are hoping to keep Sound On Sound going for years to come, bringing music fans and potentially millions of dollars in economic benefits to the city.