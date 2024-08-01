2024 Paris Olympics

South Windsor families show Olympic spirit with watch party, trip to France

By Matt Austin

There was a lot of support for Team USA at a watch party at the South Windsor Swim & Tennis Club on Wednesday.

“It's pretty cool because when I'm older I really want to be in the U.S. Olympics because I'm really fast. But when I'm older, I really want to go,” said Brooklyn Randazzo, of South Windsor.

Inspirational for these young swimmers and divers, as well as their coaches.

“I've put in countless hours just for my level, just in high school diving. But to be in the Olympics is just a whole different level. Just having to train so much, it's insane,” said Ethan Hart of South Windsor.

While they got to watch on the big screen, one family from South Windsor is catching the action in person.

“We wanted to see the Olympics. We wanted to be a part of it. It's something that we've really dreamed of,” said Nick DeRosa, of South Windsor.

DeRosa and his wife made that dream a reality with a trip to France along with their two kids.

“They're definitely inspired by all the athletes here. And who knows, maybe it'll broaden their horizons a little bit to expand into some other sports that they may not have been as familiar with until we got here,” said DeRosa.

They’ve got several more events to check out including volleyball, tennis and track and field.

And they already got to see sailing and men’s and women’s soccer.

“It was 50% people rooting for Germany, 50% people rooting for USA, and yeah, for the for the U.S. women's team to pull out a four to one victory was just, it was magical. The stadium was electric,” said DeRosa.

