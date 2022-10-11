traffic alert

South Windsor Road Closed for Several Hours After Serious Crash

South Windsor Police
NBC Connecticut

Sullivan Avenue, or Route 194, in South Windsor will be closed for several hours Tuesday evening after a serious car crash.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Schweir Road. The road is closed while police investigate.

The town's Metro Traffic Services is responding and will assist the traffic unit with their investigation. The state Department of Transportation said the crash was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.

