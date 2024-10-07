Stacey Abrams urges New Haven students to get involved, vote

Activist and politician Stacey Abrams was in New Haven Monday talking with students about the importance of civic engagement and voting.

Abrams, who twice ran for governor in Georgia and advocates for voters’ rights and voting access, also told a group of high school voters that they can have significant power once they turn voting age.

“The most powerful generational voice in America is Gen Z,” Abrams said. “When you add yourselves to the millennial generation, you can outvote everyone in this country.”

Abrams was invited to speak as part of a speaker series at Hopkins School.

Assistant Head of Students John Roberts said the school organizes a series every year and decided this year’s theme would be connected to the 2024 presidential election.

He said the discussions are, “designed to try and really help our kids – and today the students of 10 different high schools right in the city of New Haven -- to think deeply about politics, democracy, civic engagement, citizenship and today especially the power of the right to vote.”

The school decided to invite hundreds of students from New Haven’s school system for Abrams’ appearance.

Abrams was a Democratic lawmaker in Georgia, eventually becoming the House minority leader.

She ran for governor in 2018 and 2022, losing both times to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Still, she never felt like giving up on her civic engagement after losing.

Abrams also kept much of the conversation nonpartisan, telling students that they should also stay engaged even if an election doesn’t go their way.

“Politics can seem sometimes distant and dirty,” she said. “If you’re interested in people’s lives being a better, in a democracy that becomes politics.”

She also reflected on being the first Black woman nominated by a major party to run for governor of any state. Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman of color to secure a major party nomination for president.

“That identity matters, because what it signals is that we all have the right to vie for the things we want to see,” Abrams said.

Students said Abrams’ remarks inspired them, especially when she talked about the influence young voters can have.

“It made me feel very powerful for a second,” Wilbur Cross High School student Natalia Jacobs said.

Others said they were excited to hear Abrams talk about her life and career as a Black woman in politics in the South.

“I thought it was really exciting to have such a good politician here in New Haven today,” Cooperative Arts and Humanities Magnet High School student Laila Kelly-Walker said. “I thought it was really good for all the students to see this.”