Stamford school targeted by antisemitic, white supremacist vandalism twice in three weeks

Police are investigating vandalism at a Stamford high school for the second time in under three weeks after "symbols of hate" were discovered on the school's campus over the weekend.

Stamford officials announced Sunday afternoon that "antisemitic and white supremacist vandalism" had been found at the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering High School.

"We vehemently condemn this abhorrent act," Mayor Caroline Simmons, Superintendent Tamu Lucero, and Board of Education President Jackie Heftman said.

But Sunday's incident was not a one-off for AITE — it came barely two weeks after Stamford police launched an investigation into a near-identical incident at the public magnet school in late July.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

And prior to that, swastika graffiti was discovered on AITE's campus twice in one week last October.

Authorities said that the July 26 and Aug. 11 incidents appear to be related, but city and school officials have maintained that there is "no indication" that a member of the school community is responsible for the vandalism.

"These incidents will continue to be investigated until the perpetrators are identified and held criminally liable for their actions," Simmons, Lucero and Heftman said, adding that the city plans to enhance surveillance at the campus in an effort to "curtail future acts of this nature."