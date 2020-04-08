State Officials Launch Investigation Into Frontier Communications

State officials have launched an investigation into Frontier Communications.

Attorney General William Tong and Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said the investigation comes after consumer complaints about what they called “excessive charges, poor service quality and unsatisfactory customer service” that started after Frontier acquired Southern New England Telephone Company in 2014.

Together, the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Consumer Protection have received more than 1,000 complaints since June 2015.

They said the complaints include charges for equipment that was already returned, poor voice, video and internet quality, unsatisfactory customer service, charges that exceeded promised rates and charges that continued after services had been cancelled.

The Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Consumer Protection are looking into whether Frontier violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Frontier Communications issued a statement saying the company “does not comment on pending matters."