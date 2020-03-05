State Officials Warn of Potential Census Scams

The Department of Consumer Protection and other state officials are warning Connecticut residents to be on the lookout for 2020 Census scams.

Officials said scammers may try to impersonate Census workers to trick people into giving out personal information.

These scammers may knock on doors, send emails, text messages, traditional mail, or even make fake websites to steal money and information.

DCP reminds residents that Census workers will always carry valid identification, which includes a name, phone, U.S. Department of Commerce and expiration date. If you have any question about a person’s legitimacy, you can call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.

Officials also stressed that the 2020 US Census Bureau will never ask for social security numbers, bank account or credit card numbers, or any kind of payment, money or donations. The Bureau does not send unsolicited emails asking for participation and will never contact someone on behalf of any political party.

“As residents begin to receive notices to complete the 2020 Census in mid-March, scammers may look for ways to cheat residents out of their money or steal their personal information. The Census survey will never ask for payment in any form. It’s imperative that we make sure every resident is counted while also educating citizens on how to recognize and report a scam or instance of fraud. If you’ve been the victim of a scam, our office is here to help,” said Attorney General Tong in a statement.

You can report scams to the Office of the Attorney General at 860-808-5318 or file a complaint with the office at https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint, or contact the Department of Consumer Protection at 860-713-6300 or file a complaint with the department at https://ct.gov/dcp/complaint.

State officials have been encouraging residents to take the Census, which helps determine federal aid. Connecticut receives around $10.7 billion in federal aid per year based on Census data, money that funds many critical programs.

People can expect to see an invitation to fill out the Census in their mailbox starting mid-March. The 2020 Census will be the first one you can fill out online. The form can also be done over the phone or sent through the mail.

For more information or help filling out the Census, you can contact one of the hotlines below.