State police find no compromised entry at ballot storage facility in Fairfield

State police investigated what looked like a possible break-in at a ballot storage facility in Fairfield on Thursday night and found that there were no compromised entry points into the building and that the damage to a window screen did not appear to be from criminal activity.

State police said the Bridgeport State's Attorney contacted them at 4:50 p.m. Thursday to investigate a suspicious incident at a town-owned building on Mona Terrace in Fairfield, where ballots were being stored in anticipation of a recount on Nov. 14.

State police said there was a report of damage to a rear window screen, which was believed to be the result of a possible burglary, and they were investigating to determine whether a crime took place.

The State Elections Enforcement Commission was also notified of the incident.

The Office of the Secretary of the State said Thursday that they were aware of the investigation, which involved Connecticut State Police and the Chief State's Attorney.

In the first selectman race in Fairfield, only 42 votes separated Republican incumbent Brenda Kupchick and Democrat Bill Gerber during Tuesday's election, according to the Secretary of the State.

"Noting the incredible sensitivity of such a report, and given the ongoing closely contested race for First Selectman in town, I made the decision to immediately notify the State's Attorney Office for the Judicial District of Fairfield, to inform them of the matter and to request the assistance of their office," Police Chief Robert Kalamaras said.

The Secretary of the State said the recount would still happen, pending the results of the investigation.

On Friday morning, state police said detectives responded and conducted a thorough investigation at the scene.

They determined that there were no compromised entry points into the building and that the damage to the window screen did not appear to be the result of criminal activity, according to a news release from state police.

The State Elections Enforcement Commission was notified of the incident and elected local officials, Registrars of Voters, members of the Fairfield Police Department and the State’s Attorney’s office were at the scene during the investigation, according to state police.