LISBON

Untimely Death Under Investigation in Lisbon

Troopers from Connecticut State Police who were investigating a car fire in Lisbon on Monday morning are now investigating the incident as an untimely death.

State police were requested to help the local fire marshal at the Target on River Road shortly before 1 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle fire.

Several state police vehicles remained in the parking lot of the store through the early morning. The vehicle that is being investigated was blocked off with police tape and appeared to be heavily damaged.

According to state police, the incident is now being investigated as an untimely death. Authorities have not released details about the person who died.

The investigation is ongoing.

