Police In New Canaan Park Connected to 2019 Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

A state police investigation is underway in New Canaan this morning in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who has been missing for more than two and a half years. Police are in Waveny Park in New Canaan, the park her vehicle was found near after she was reported missing.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019. She was living in New Canaan at the time.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"On Monday, 12/20/2021, WDMC Detectives are following up on previous investigative information pertaining to the Jennifer Dulos homicide investigation," state police said in a statement. "Detectives are searching in the area of Waveny Park in New Canaan. This is being done out of an abundance of caution to explore every avenue related to the case. These follow-ups are standard procedure as our detectives thoroughly investigate any and all leads. "

The last time anyone saw her was when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan that morning. There has been so sign of her since and officials said she has been presumed dead.

After Jennifer was reported missing, New Canaan Police said they checked her home and were not able to contact her.

A short time later, an officer located Jennifer’s 2017 Chevy Suburban on Lapham Road near Waveny Park.

Jennifer Dulos remains missing two years after her disappearance.

Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with her murder before taking his own life last year. He had maintained his innocence.

Fotis Dulos, and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were first charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer and Troconis and Fotis Dulos' friend Kent Mawhinney, were later charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Troconis, and Mawhinney have also denied having anything to do with the disappearance of Jennifer.

Troconis was released from custody and the next court date listed for her is Feb. 15.

In May, two years after Jennifer Dulos disappeared, Troconis' family released a statement. You can read the full statement here.

Mawhinney was also released and has a court date listed of Jan. 18.

The story of Jennifer's disappearance has captured the attention of the nation.

NBC's Dateline has done stories, Lifetime aired "Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story" and "Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos" airs on the Lifetime Movie Network on Dec. 30.