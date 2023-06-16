vernon

State police respond to ‘street takeover' incident in Vernon

By Angela Fortuna

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police are at the scene of a "street takeover" incident happening in Vernon.

Troopers said the event is happening at the Interstate 84 exit 64/65 commuter lot.

State, local and federal agencies are actively monitoring and investigating these incidents, authorities said.

It's unknown whether or not any arrests have been made or if there are any reported injuries.

Several street takeover incidents have happened in the state in recent weeks. State police addressed the public and talked about the action they're taking during a meeting in Tolland.

Troopers have arrested multiple people believed to be responsible for organizing and promoting these street racing events.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

vernon
