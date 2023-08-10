State police union files lawsuit to block release of trooper names in fake ticket probe

The Connecticut State Police Union filed a lawsuit Thursday in an effort to block the release of troopers' names in a fake ticket probe.

In the injunction, the state police union said some troopers "have already been falsely accused" and the release of their names "will create an increase of public's mistrust and confidence" of the State Police" in police.

The lawsuit goes on to say that the public's anger "could result in serious physical harm to troopers or their families."

The audit, which was completed earlier this year, found hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit.

The lawsuit states that many of the 130 troopers identified in the audit have contacted the state police union and expressed their concerns about the accuracy of the report's findings.

According to the lawsuit, the names of active troopers involved were not initially thought to be released. About a week ago, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said the troopers' names would be released.

The union said they strongly believe Rovella "intends to release the names of the troopers" involved in the scandal.

The Connecticut State Police Lieutenants and Captains Union has voted "no confidence" in Rovella following the ticket controversy.

Six troopers who were originally accused of wrongdoing in the audit have been "scrubbed," exonerated of any misconduct and eliminated from the original list of officers identified in the audit, the lawsuit states.