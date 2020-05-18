State Releases Guidance for Dentist Offices to Reopen for Non-Emergency Work

Gov. Ned Lamont's office has released guidelines to help dentist offices looking to reopen for non-emergency operations.

The guidance was developed with a group made up of public health professionals, dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants.

Dentist offices are considered essential and were never ordered to close, but many closed to non-essential work when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised them to limit practice to emergency and urgent dental care as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

As some businesses prepare to reopen on May 20, some dentist offices are looking to restart non-essential services such as cleanings.

Several dental hygienists have reached out to NBC Connecticut expressing concerns about the reopening and questioning how the industry can safely operate.

The 13 pages of guidance released Monday outline a series of steps dentist offices are encouraged to take, broken down into six categories - Planning and Preparation, Physical Space Setup, Health Screening, Work Practice Controls, Personal Protective Equipment, and Cleaning and Disinfecting.

Employees are encouraged to stay home if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, and patients should be pre-screened no more than 24 hours before their appointment.

Recommendations for PPE vary depending on job function, with the strictest recommendations being for those working in or around aerosol-generating procedures. The use of N95 respirators and surgical masks and full face shields and goggles are recommended for anyone providing clinical care, among other PPE including gloves and gowns or specific work clothing.

The guidelines also stress the need to clean and disinfect, particularly between patients, and encourage specific training and roles for staff to make sure the appropriate cleaning of spaces and equipment. They also encourage posted signage that addresses the changes made as a reminder to both staff and patients.

Basic social distancing, like keeping chairs in the waiting room six feet or more apart or asking patients to wait in cars, are also strongly recommended.

Offices that cannot fully meet the recommendations are asked to consider staying closed to non-emergency work until they can meet them. The state also noted that no COVID-19 positive patients should be seeking non-essential care, and encourage dentists to consult with medical professionals on how to treat any emergencies in COVID-19 positive patients.

Read the full list of guidelines below.