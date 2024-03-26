State shuts down Southington bar after weekend stabbing

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has shut down a Southington restaurant after a woman alleged stabbed two bouncers and bit a third over the weekend.

State officials issued a liquor permit suspension and ordered 75 Center on Main Street to close on Monday.

Police arrested Heidi Montes, 24, of Wallingford along with her brother, Adrian Montes, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Stuart Chase, 32, of Leeds, Massachusetts, after an altercation that led to the violent stabbings.

The police department said they were called to the bar on March 23 for a large fight and assault than began inside and continued outside.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. According to court documents, a bouncer was “attempting to escort several parties out of the bar who were having a verbal dispute” which included Heidi and Adrian Montes and Stuart Chase. When they continued “verbal and aggressive behavior” they were told to leave, but didn’t, the incident report states.

That’s when bouncers physically removed them from the establishment, and the situation escalated. According to police, two employees had stab wounds to the head, neck and face after the incident.

In an arrest warrant, police said the weapon was a wand shank attached to a keychain. It was recovered from the scene with blood on it.

The woman who police say stabbed two bouncers at 75 Center in Southington during an altercation over the weekend faced a judge on Monday.

Southington's police chief said the department has been called to the restaurant nine times in the past year. The calls included drug overdoses, physical altercations, intoxicated person calls, firearm calls and more.

“It is clear from the incident last weekend, the repeated calls for service and the additional complaints received by our office that 75 Center is not operated in a manner that meets the expectations and responsibilities that come with holding a liquor permit in our state,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said.

The restaurant is closed until further notice.