Some schools delayed as crews work to restore power to over 27,000 customers

Storm cleanup is continuing as crews work to restore power to over 27,000 customers in Connecticut and multiple schools have a delay or are closed on Tuesday.

The storm on Monday brought heavy rain and strong winds to the state for several hours. More than a month's worth of rain fell in many locations causing street, yard, basement and river flooding.

Dozens of trees and power lines came down across the state and there were over 200 school closures and delays.

Multiple schools also have a delay or are closed on Tuesday. You can see the full list here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As of 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, more than 27,000 Eversource customers remain without power.

A powerful storm brought heavy rain and strong winds overnight, taking down trees and powerlines statewide.

At one point on Monday morning, there were more than 88,000 power outages across the state. Eversource said it restored power to 42,000 customers within minutes of the outage by rerouting power.

On Monday afternoon, Eversource officials said crews had already restored power to approximately 145,000 customers since the morning.

About 31,000 Eversource customers are still without power hours after a strong storm moved out of Connecticut.

President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan said that there will be new outages, even after the storm, because of the weakened state of trees and the saturated ground.

If you come across a downed power line, here's what you should do.