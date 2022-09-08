Wethersfield

Student Assaulted While Waiting for Bus in Wethersfield: Police

A student was physically assaulted while waiting for the school bus Thursday morning in Wethersfield, according to police.

Officials said they were called to Maple Street at about 7 a.m. for the report of a possible assault.

Responding officers said a student was physically assaulted by a passenger of a passing vehicle. The student also had property stolen from his person, according to police.

There were no weapons displayed during the assault and the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

Police said the student sustained minor injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-721-2865.

