Suspect Accused of Crashing Into Vernon Police Cruiser Arrested

An arrest has been made in connection to Thursday's motor vehicle crash involving a Vernon Police cruiser.

According to officials, an officer returning to Vernon was stopped at a red light in Manchester Thursday afternoon and was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was 21-year-old Kiaelon Sheets, of Vernon, according to police.

Officials say they were investigating another criminal mischief complaint earlier in the day when they located Sheets on Talcottville Road.

Sheets fled police and continued to drive into oncoming traffic, heading towards Manchester where police stopped pursing him, police said.

According to police, Sheets continued to drive recklessly, eventually hitting a Vernon police cruiser in Manchester that was stopped at a red light. When stopped, Sheets fled on foot.

Sheets has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, threatening, criminal attempt at the second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, escape from custody, interfering with an officer, second-degree criminal mischief, failure to obey traffic control signal, failure to drive in proper lane, reckless driving, and speeding.

These charges stem from another incident when Sheets allegedly threatened his landlord and damaged property earlier in the day Thursday, according to police.

Sheets was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 14.